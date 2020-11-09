„No More Lockdown“ – Van Morrison

No more government overreach!

No more lockdown

No more government overreach

No more fascist police

Disturbing our peace

No more taking of our freedom

And our God-given rights

Pretending it’s for our safety

When it’s really to enslave

Who’s running our country?

Who’s running our world?

Examine it closely

And watch it unfurl

No more lockdown

No more threats

No more Imperial College

Scientists making up crooked facts

No more lockdown

No more pulling the wool over our eyes

No more celebrities telling us

Telling us what we’re supposed to feel

No more status quo

Put your shoulder to the wheel

No more lockdown

No more lockdown

No more lockdown

No more lockdown