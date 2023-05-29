Knurrkater der Woche – „Try again“

Knurrkater *** Knorkator
Try again
What would you do?
To get to me
What would you say?
To have your way
Would you give up?
Or try again
If I hesitate
To let you in
Now would you be yourself
Or play your role
Tell all the boys
Or keep it low
If I say no
Would you turn away?
Or play me off
Or would you stay, oh, oh
And if at first you don?t succeed
Then dust yourself off and try again
You can dust it off and try again, try again
Cause if at first you don?t succeed
You can dust it off and try again
Dust yourself off and try again, try again (and again)
I?m in to you
You into me
But I can?t let it go
So easily
Not till I see
Whether this could be
Could be eternity
Or just a week
You know our chemistry
Is off the chain
It?s perfect now
But will it change?
This ain?t a yes
This ain?t a no
Just do your thing
We?ll see how it goes
See you don?t wanna throw it all away
I might be shy on the first date
What about the next date?
Huh? Huh? Huh? Huh?
I said you don?t wanna throw it all away
I might be buggin? on the first date
What about the next date?
Huh? Huh? Huh? Huh?
If at first you don?t succeed
You can dust it off and try again
Dust yourself off and try again, try again
Cause if at first you don?t succeed
You can dust it off and try again
You can dust it off and try again, try again (and again)
See you don?t wanna throw it all away
I might be shy on the first date
What about the next date?
Huh? Huh? Huh? Huh?
I said you don?t wanna throw it all away
I might be buggin? on the first date
What about the next date?
Huh? Huh? Huh? Huh?
If at first you don?t succeed
You can dust it off and try again
Dust yourself off and try again, try again
Cause if at first you don?t succeed
You can dust it off and try again
You can dust it off and try again, try again (and again)