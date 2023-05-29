Knurrkater der Woche – „Try again“

Knurrkater *** Knorkator

Try again

What would you do?

To get to me

What would you say?

To have your way

Would you give up?

Or try again

If I hesitate

To let you in

Now would you be yourself

Or play your role

Tell all the boys

Or keep it low

If I say no

Would you turn away?

Or play me off

Or would you stay, oh, oh

And if at first you don?t succeed

Then dust yourself off and try again

You can dust it off and try again, try again

Cause if at first you don?t succeed

You can dust it off and try again

Dust yourself off and try again, try again (and again)

I?m in to you

You into me

But I can?t let it go

So easily

Not till I see

Whether this could be

Could be eternity

Or just a week

You know our chemistry

Is off the chain

It?s perfect now

But will it change?

This ain?t a yes

This ain?t a no

Just do your thing

We?ll see how it goes

See you don?t wanna throw it all away

I might be shy on the first date

What about the next date?

Huh? Huh? Huh? Huh?

I said you don?t wanna throw it all away

I might be buggin? on the first date

What about the next date?

Huh? Huh? Huh? Huh?

If at first you don?t succeed

You can dust it off and try again

Dust yourself off and try again, try again

Cause if at first you don?t succeed

You can dust it off and try again

You can dust it off and try again, try again (and again)

See you don?t wanna throw it all away

I might be shy on the first date

What about the next date?

Huh? Huh? Huh? Huh?

I said you don?t wanna throw it all away

I might be buggin? on the first date

What about the next date?

Huh? Huh? Huh? Huh?

If at first you don?t succeed

You can dust it off and try again

Dust yourself off and try again, try again

Cause if at first you don?t succeed

You can dust it off and try again

You can dust it off and try again, try again (and again)