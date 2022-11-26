Schöne Lieder & Tänze 110 – Rainbow – „Schlaf mit dem Terufel!“

Rainbow – „Gates of Babylon“
Look away from the sea
I can take you anywhere
Spend a vision with me
A chase with the wind
Move closer to me
I can make you anyone
I think you’re ready to see
The gates of Babylon
The power of what has been before
Rises to trap you within
A magic carpet ride a genie maybe more
A city of heavenly sin
Sleep with the devil and then you must pay
Sleep with the devil and the devil will take you away
Oh gates of Babylon
You can see but you’re blind
Someone turned the sun around
But you can see in your mind
The gates of Babylon
You’re riding the endless caravan
Bonded and sold as a slave
A sabre dance removing all the veils
Getting as good as you gave
Sleep with the devil and then you must pay
Sleep with the devil and the devil will take you away
Look away from the sea
I can take you anywhere
Spend a vision with me
A chase with the wind
Move closer to me
I can make you anyone
I think you’re ready to see
The gates of Babylon
The power of what has been before
Rises to trap you within
A magic carpet ride a genie maybe more
A city of heavenly sin
Sleep with the devil and then you must pay
Sleep with the devil and the devil will take you away
Black gates of Babylon
The devil is me
And I’m holding the key
To the gates of sweet hell
Babylon