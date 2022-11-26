Schöne Lieder & Tänze 110 – Rainbow – „Schlaf mit dem Terufel!“

Rainbow – „Gates of Babylon“

Look away from the sea

I can take you anywhere

Spend a vision with me

A chase with the wind

Move closer to me

I can make you anyone

I think you’re ready to see

The gates of Babylon

The power of what has been before

Rises to trap you within

A magic carpet ride a genie maybe more

A city of heavenly sin

Sleep with the devil and then you must pay

Sleep with the devil and the devil will take you away

Oh gates of Babylon

You can see but you’re blind

Someone turned the sun around

But you can see in your mind

The gates of Babylon

You’re riding the endless caravan

Bonded and sold as a slave

A sabre dance removing all the veils

Getting as good as you gave

Sleep with the devil and then you must pay

Sleep with the devil and the devil will take you away

Look away from the sea

I can take you anywhere

Spend a vision with me

A chase with the wind

Move closer to me

I can make you anyone

I think you’re ready to see

The gates of Babylon

The power of what has been before

Rises to trap you within

A magic carpet ride a genie maybe more

A city of heavenly sin

Sleep with the devil and then you must pay

Sleep with the devil and the devil will take you away

Black gates of Babylon

The devil is me

And I’m holding the key

To the gates of sweet hell

Babylon