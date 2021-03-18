Dass Corona tödlich sein kann, ist hinlänglich belegt. Dass Nichtcorona tödlich sein kann, musste jetzt der tansanische Präsident Magufuli erleiden.

Magufuli, promovierter Chemiker, auf Bildern sympathisch wirkend, hatte im Mai 2020 von Corona-Fällen an recht exotischen Patienten berichtet, z. B. Papayas:

Jetzt soll er an Herzversagen gestorben ein. Aus Tansania wird von einem „Deep shock“ berichtet:

Sprechende Kommentare unter dem Video:

„Don’t allow the puppets in Tanzania… this is so sad, the plan-demic, the great reset is here, who will fall? Rest in power sir“

„RIP mr president, we Africans is proud of him, his dead is sadness to all youths of Africans, he was one of our hope as Africans youths our Congolese to Tanzanians and to ous youths of Africans,“

„Anytime, a nationalist president opposes the West, why must they always die? Where is Panafricanism?“

„White people took him out. A puppet will replace him“

Ab heute hat die Vizepräsidentin das Amt übernommen. Ich wage die Voraussage, dass sie in ihrer Politik Covid als „neuartiges, schrecklich tödliches Virus“ gebührend berücksichtigen wird.

Aber einer der Kommentatoren sagt: „The souls of zanzibar are free“